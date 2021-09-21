Advertisement

Brian Kelly chasing championships, not wins

ND Head Coach one win away from program record
By Chuck Freeby
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - With Saturday’s win over Purdue, Brian Kelly reached a milestone in his career, tying Knute Rockne’s record for wins as Notre Dame football coach.

So, what’s Kelly’s place in Notre Dame history?

There are now two coaches that have won 105 games at Notre Dame. One was a visionary who changed the game and won three national championships. The other is Brian Kelly.

That’s meant more to celebrate what Rockne was able to do, setting the course for 100 years of football excellence. It doesn’t take away from the fact that Kelly is enjoying remarkable success, posting a 36-5 record since the start of 2018. It’s a mark that’s surpassed by only Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State.

But to an extent, the Irish find themselves in a position similar to the New York Knicks teams of the Michael Jordan era… really good, but not champions.

So, when asked to assess his place in Irish history on Monday, Kelly said this…

“Yeah, I can tell you exactly where I sit in Notre Dame history... the coach that won the most games that hasn’t won a national championship. That’s where I’ll sit. Everything is judged, and rightly so, on winning national championships. And I have no problem with that. I knew that coming in.”

If Kelly is going to pass Rockne this weekend, he’ll have to do it against an 18th ranked Wisconsin team that has been listed as a one touchdown favorite.

Saturday’s game at Soldier Field is on FOX, not WNDU. It starts at 12 p.m. EDT. The Irish will be wearing their Shamrock Series uniforms, which pay tribute to the city of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three overnight fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Multiple fires in Goshen were set off
Multiple barn fires in Goshen under investigation
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen

Latest News

Held at St. Joseph High School, the camp’s goal was to teach kids what it takes to play at the...
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball players hold youth camp using NIL
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates an interception in the end zone against Purdue...
Notre Dame’s secretary of defense: Kyle Hamilton
He tied a career high with 10 tackles including a critical fourth down stop in the first quarter.
Notre Dame’s secretary of defense: Kyle Hamilton
Held at St. Joseph High School, the camp’s goal was to teach kids what it takes to play at the...
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball players hold youth camp using NIL