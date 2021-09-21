Brian Kelly chasing championships, not wins

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - With Saturday’s win over Purdue, Brian Kelly reached a milestone in his career, tying Knute Rockne’s record for wins as Notre Dame football coach.

So, what’s Kelly’s place in Notre Dame history?

There are now two coaches that have won 105 games at Notre Dame. One was a visionary who changed the game and won three national championships. The other is Brian Kelly.

That’s meant more to celebrate what Rockne was able to do, setting the course for 100 years of football excellence. It doesn’t take away from the fact that Kelly is enjoying remarkable success, posting a 36-5 record since the start of 2018. It’s a mark that’s surpassed by only Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State.

But to an extent, the Irish find themselves in a position similar to the New York Knicks teams of the Michael Jordan era… really good, but not champions.

So, when asked to assess his place in Irish history on Monday, Kelly said this…

“Yeah, I can tell you exactly where I sit in Notre Dame history... the coach that won the most games that hasn’t won a national championship. That’s where I’ll sit. Everything is judged, and rightly so, on winning national championships. And I have no problem with that. I knew that coming in.”

If Kelly is going to pass Rockne this weekend, he’ll have to do it against an 18th ranked Wisconsin team that has been listed as a one touchdown favorite.

Saturday’s game at Soldier Field is on FOX, not WNDU. It starts at 12 p.m. EDT. The Irish will be wearing their Shamrock Series uniforms, which pay tribute to the city of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.