91-year-old man killed in St. Joseph County crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a two-car crash in St. Joseph County.

It happened Monday just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Dogwood Road and Shively Road.

Police say a Ford Fusion driven by 91-year-old Wayne Dickerhoff was headed west on Shively, which has a stop sign at the intersection. A Honda Accord was heading north on Dogwood, which has no stop sign.

The front of the Accord hit the driver’s door of the Ford Fusion. Dickerhoff was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

The 43-year-old driver of the Honda Accord was treated for minor injuries and released. He cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

