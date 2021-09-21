Advertisement

91-year-old man killed in St. Joseph County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a two-car crash in St. Joseph County.

It happened Monday just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Dogwood Road and Shively Road.

Police say a Ford Fusion driven by 91-year-old Wayne Dickerhoff was headed west on Shively, which has a stop sign at the intersection. A Honda Accord was heading north on Dogwood, which has no stop sign.

The front of the Accord hit the driver’s door of the Ford Fusion. Dickerhoff was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

The 43-year-old driver of the Honda Accord was treated for minor injuries and released. He cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal crash in Berrien County
Two dead following Berrien County crash
Multiple fires in Goshen were set off
Multiple barn fires in Goshen under investigation
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Truth Test WNDU
Truth Test: Are Michiana hospitals running out of ICU beds?
The victims of the Goshen barn fires share their thoughts.
Victims of Goshen barn fires believe foul play is involved

Latest News

South Bend Community School Corporation
Swanson Traditional School named ‘National Blue Ribbon School’
Mishawaka police say there have been some issues that have been looked into, but they haven't...
Parents say there are problems at Mary Gibbard Park
This past weekend, Wesley, along with fellow South Bend native JR Konieczny and other members...
Blake Wesley helps teach local kids
For Coan, Saturday is just the next game on the schedule.
Jack Coan ready to face former team