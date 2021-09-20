Victims of Goshen barn fires believe foul play is involved

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -

Elkhart and surrounding counties has been dealing with a string of barn fires recently, and many are starting to suspect foul play is involved.

“Yeah there was no activity as far as on my part of anything. No bonfires close. Anytime close. So I guess everybody’s gotta make their own guess but it almost appears like there’s been foul play involved,” said Nelson Martin, the victim of the first and third fires this weekend.

The first fire on Martin’s property was reported around 11:30 p.m.

“At 11:30 we were awaken by a knock on, somebody knocking on the door to say we got a building on fire which was the building, uh the remains that you see right in front of this hole over here,” said Martin.

Then, a second fire was reported right down the road.

After authorities left to go put out the second fire that was reported, Martin noticed another one of his barns was on fire.

“They cleared the fire around 4 o’clock and uhm at 5 o’clock I made a round out here and everything seemed good. At a quarter ‘til six my wife said ‘do you think there’s somebody out there? There are car lights out there. Because there’s light out there’ and at that point we realized the second building’s on fire,” said Martin.

The owners of the property damaged by the second fire did not want to speak on camera, but they mentioned that much of their livestock was lost as well as thousands of dollars worth of hay.

The second property, only minutes away from the first property also lost an entire barn and have to tear down their dairy barn and silos and rebuild them, as they are now unusable.

The family stated that they do believe this to be a case of arson.

Both families effected stated that they appreciate how supportive and helpful the community has been in helping with rebuilding efforts.

“Yeah I guess at this point we have to rethink and start over,” said Martin.

Police have not yet confirmed this to be arson, but tell us that they will share more information in the coming weeks, and we will continue to update you as we find out more.

