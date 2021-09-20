Truth Test: Are Michiana hospitals running out of ICU beds?

(WNDU) - You’ve seen the headlines from national news outlets and ones right here in Michiana, claiming hospitals are running out of ICU beds.

So is that true? We’re putting that statement “Michiana Hospitals are running out of ICU beds” to the “Truth Test...

Our sources tonight are two top, local health officials: The Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Dale Patterson of Memorial and the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Elkhart General, Dr. Michelle Bache.

First up… Memorial Hospital in South Bend. They’re dealing with a surge in patients and staffing shortages. In fact, the hospital has been placed on diversion several times in the past few weeks, meaning they can’t accept anymore patients.

“As of right now, we have a couple ICU beds throughout the system and it changes quickly,” Patterson says. “We are used to that and used to the frequent changes, but what we are not used to is the stress on our staff that we’ve had for as long as we’ve had it, and the number of COVID patients that we are taking care of on top of the number of patients that we are taking care of.”

Memorial is a large hospital in St. Joseph County. But it’s a similar story in Elkhart County.

“The reality of the situation is there isn’t another place to send most of these patients,” Bache says. “So, even though we are feeling like we can’t take more, we need to take more because every hospital around us is in the exact same situation. So everybody is strained, we’re trying to transfer patients out, but there is no place in Indiana that can really accept a patient right now.”

So, the statement “Michiana Hospitals running out of ICU beds” has passed The Trust Test. And sadly, it is true.

