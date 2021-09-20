Tigers, Peralta slow AL-East leading Rays 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as Detroit, third in the AL Central at 72-78, won for the seventh time in 10 games.

Tampa Bay has 12 games to play and began the day with a 7 1/2-game lead in the AL East and headed to its second straight division title.

Peralta walked three and threw a season-high 100 pitches.

9/19/2021 5:26:54 PM (GMT -4:00)