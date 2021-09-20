Advertisement

Tigers, Peralta slow AL-East leading Rays 2-0

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser works from the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser works from the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as Detroit, third in the AL Central at 72-78, won for the seventh time in 10 games.

Tampa Bay has 12 games to play and began the day with a 7 1/2-game lead in the AL East and headed to its second straight division title.

Peralta walked three and threw a season-high 100 pitches.

