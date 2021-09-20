Stafford leads Rams to late scores in 27-24 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking field goal with 2:23 to go to give the Rams a 27-24 victory at Indianapolis.

Stafford finished 19 of 30 with 278 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception.

The Colts fell to 0-2 for the first time in coach Frank Reich’s four-year tenure.

And it could get worse with a three-game road trip looming and the status of quarterback Carson Wentz in doubt.

He left with a right ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return, dooming Indy’s comeback hopes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/19/2021 6:26:42 PM (GMT -4:00)