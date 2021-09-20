Advertisement

Stafford leads Rams to late scores in 27-24 win over Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) gets pressure in the pocket during an NFL...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) gets pressure in the pocket during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking field goal with 2:23 to go to give the Rams a 27-24 victory at Indianapolis.

Stafford finished 19 of 30 with 278 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception.

The Colts fell to 0-2 for the first time in coach Frank Reich’s four-year tenure.

And it could get worse with a three-game road trip looming and the status of quarterback Carson Wentz in doubt.

He left with a right ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return, dooming Indy’s comeback hopes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/19/2021 6:26:42 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
A bullet reportedly hit a car window, but we’re told no one was injured.
Police called to road rage, shots fired incident in Osceola
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen
Three overnight fires under investigation in Elkhart County
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 17

Latest News

Held at St. Joseph High School, the camp’s goal was to teach kids what it takes to play at the...
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball players hold youth camp using NIL
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24), second baseman Cesar Hernandez (12) and center...
Abreu, White Sox closer to AL Central title, beat Rangers
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris (33) after hitting...
Wisdom sets Cubs rookie record with 27th HR, beat Brewers
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser works from the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays...
Tigers, Peralta slow AL-East leading Rays 2-0