Ruthmere exhibit gets ready to wrap up, some items going up for sale

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A special exhibit is wrapping up at the Havilah Beardsley House in Elkhart.

Beyond Wedgwood Blue has been on exhibit since July, and there’s a special twist: guests can purchase some of the items.

Once the exhibit ends on September 30th, more than half of the classic ceramic items will be available for purchase.

“It’s a very different thing when you come to an exhibit, and you only get to look at the things,” said Bill Firstenberger, executive director. “But if you have in your mind ‘maybe I could take that home,’ you know, that’s a completely different emotion for somebody and it really resonates with a lot of people.”

Ruthmere will be partnering with Sotheby’s for the public sale.

To learn more about Beyond Wedgwood Blue, click here.

