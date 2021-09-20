Road rage incident leads to shots fired in Osceola

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re learning more about what police are calling a road rage incident in Osceola that ended with gunshots at a busy intersection.

The good news is that no one was seriously injured or killed in the incident, but people that live nearby the scene are definitely are concerned.

It was around 5:30PM on Friday when police say a possible road rage incident led to gunshots. It happened at Edison Road and Ash Road in Osceola. The gunfire has those that live nearby in shock. The area where police responded was the McKinley Highway and Ash Road.

“I worry about people in the area, their pets and their kids,” Dale Rosso says. He lives at Ash and Edison in Osceola

St Joseph County Police tell us in a press release (full press release will be at the bottom of this article):

”During the exchange of shots both vehicles were hit by gunfire, however no persons were struck by the gunfire.”

“At this time, no arrests have been made and all evidence is expected to be forwarded to the (St. Joseph) County Prosecutor’s office later this week for any charging determinations.”

However, those loose bullets fired off at a busy intersection near homes is cause for concern.

“Because you don’t know which way the bullets are going to fly,” Rosso says.

According to police the driver of a Gray Acura sedan let an SUV pass him and that’s when shots were fired at that sedan after they were trying to let the SUV pass. He then returned fire with his own handgun.

However, police also interviewed the driver of a Red Chevrolet Equinox SUV who says a sedan waved a gun at them and then fired shots at their vehicle first.

A passenger in that sedan did get hit with plastic from the sedan as the bullet’s went through the car, but thankfully no one was killed or seriously injured.

“I’m hoping it’s an isolated incident, the way it’s getting anymore it may not be,” Rosso says.

We’ll be working to learn if arrests are made and if charges are eventually filed. A scary situation for everyone who lives in that area. Here is the full press release from St. Joseph County Police:

Public Information Release - September 20, 2021

Friday Road Rage Gun Fire

On Friday September 17, 2021, at approximately to 5:20 pm County Police were called to the 10000 of McKinley Highway in Osceola for call of road rage incident involving gun fire. The incident involved two vehicles exchanging gun fire during the road rage exchange. On scene officers talked with a driver and a passenger of a gray Acura sedan. The driver stated he had been in a road rage incident on Ash Road near Edison Road with a red SUV. The driver also stated that after he slowed to let the SUV pass, someone leaned out the passenger window of SUV and fired a handgun at his sedan. The driver then stated he then returned fire out his driver’s window at the SUV with his own handgun.

During the investigation officers also spoke with a passenger of a red Chevy Equinox. The passenger of the red SUV stated that during a road rage incident on Ash Road, the driver of a sedan waved a handgun and then fired shots at the red SUV. The passenger stated he then returned fire out the passenger window of the SUV with his own handgun.

During the exchange of shots both vehicles were hit by gunfire, however no persons were struck by the gunfire. A female passenger of the sedan was hit by plastic from the passenger door which shattered upon being hit by a bullet. She was uninjured.

County Police have recovered video of the incident and continue to investigate the incident. At this time, no arrests have been made and all evidence is expected to be forwarded to the County Prosecutor’s office later this week for any charging determinations.

