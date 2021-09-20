Advertisement

Recover Michiana is back

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

St. Joseph County hosted its second annual “Recover Michiana” Fest today at Howard Park in Downtown South Bend.

“We always want people to come out of incarceration or out of substance abuse disorder and live productive lives, and this is an opportunity for them to come together with their community and feel welcomed and supported and celebrate that,” said Alice Wells, a Community Organizer.

Helping individuals battling substance abuse or caring for a loved one battling substance abuse is what Recover Michiana is all about, as well as raising money for children who have been affected.

“We have people getting help right now in a peer recovery tent. Uhm I’m speechless. This uhm, it’s everything I’ve ever imagined it to be,” said Wells.

The Fest is held during National Recovery Month, and celebrates recovery while providing access to resources of support.

The free event had activities for all age groups including music, resources, and food.

“Well family time is prevention time. There’s no better place to be with your kids out at an event like this talking about the dangers of substance abuse and the dangers that our children as young as 8, 9, 10 years-old face. Uhm, we’re tackling tough topics in a very fun way,” said Wells.

The mission is to provide financial support and public awareness toward helping those effected by the substance abuse crisis and educate individuals about the dangers.

