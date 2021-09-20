Police searching for suspect in Marshall Co. hit-and-run

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is hurt after a hit-and-run over the weekend in Marshall County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of First and Redwood Roads. Officers were called to a home in Teegarden after a car hit a pedestrian. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The car is being described as an older model silver SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe.

If you have more information on this incident, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 574-936-3187.

