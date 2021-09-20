Notre Dame’s secretary of defense: Kyle Hamilton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Alexander Hamilton was the first ever Secretary of Treasury.

Kyle Hamilton....he’s the Irish Secretary of Defense.

The safety once again was putting on a show Saturday against Purdue.

“I would pay to watch him play,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “You know, he just missed another one late. He’s a really good player if you guys didn’t know that. I know you do. I say that. He does some things that surprise me at times, his awareness, tackling, and he had a really good week, too. He’s another guy that is a captain, has stepped up his preparation, and it showed.”

He’s impressing everyone. They’re running out of words to describe his talent.

Hamilton snatched his third interception of the year in just three games.

He tied a career high with 10 tackles including a critical fourth down stop in the first quarter.

“I was trying to catch him, but he was too fast,” defensive lineman and captain Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “Then I just see Kyle come out of nowhere. It was a great play.”

Hamilton and the Irish have their toughest test so far this weekend as they take on the 18th ranked Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.