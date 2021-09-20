Notre Dame Men’s Basketball players hold youth camp using NIL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball participated in the South Bend Elite Youth Basketball Camp on Sunday.

Their participation all made possible due to NCAA ruling in July that college athletes can capitalize on their name, image, and likeness.

Held at St. Joseph High School, the camp’s goal was to teach kids what it takes to play at the next level.

“It’s a unique opportunity obviously,” guard Cormac Ryan said. “There’s so much to explore with the NIL and it’s so new to everybody. But this could be one of the better things that we could think of to do is to use our platform to kind of give back to the kids and especially in the local community. We know how much it means to South Bend and how much these kids kind of look up to us as Notre Dame players. Being able to kind of use our image and our platform to kind of give back to them has been great.”

In addition to Ryan, Nate Laszewski, Prentiss Hubb and South Bend natives JR Konieczny and Blake Wesley participated.

