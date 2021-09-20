Advertisement

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball players hold youth camp using NIL

Held at St. Joseph High School, the camp’s goal was to teach kids what it takes to play at the...
Held at St. Joseph High School, the camp’s goal was to teach kids what it takes to play at the next level.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball participated in the South Bend Elite Youth Basketball Camp on Sunday.

Their participation all made possible due to NCAA ruling in July that college athletes can capitalize on their name, image, and likeness.

Held at St. Joseph High School, the camp’s goal was to teach kids what it takes to play at the next level.

“It’s a unique opportunity obviously,” guard Cormac Ryan said. “There’s so much to explore with the NIL and it’s so new to everybody. But this could be one of the better things that we could think of to do is to use our platform to kind of give back to the kids and especially in the local community. We know how much it means to South Bend and how much these kids kind of look up to us as Notre Dame players. Being able to kind of use our image and our platform to kind of give back to them has been great.”

In addition to Ryan, Nate Laszewski, Prentiss Hubb and South Bend natives JR Konieczny and Blake Wesley participated.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
A bullet reportedly hit a car window, but we’re told no one was injured.
Police called to road rage, shots fired incident in Osceola
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen
Three overnight fires under investigation in Elkhart County
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 17

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half...
Brian Kelly reflects on tying Knute Rockne’s record
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) celebrates a sack with defensive end Jack Sullivan (99)...
Purdue takes away positives from Notre Dame game
Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) makes a catch on his way to a touchdown against Purdue...
Avery Davis has career day against Purdue
Indiana's Tim Baldwin Jr. (20) is tackled by Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders and Tyler Scott Ty Van...
Ridder helps No. 8 Bearcats rally for 38-24 win at Indiana