Advertisement

New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.(Source: Samuel Adams, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited-edition beer that many won’t be able to buy, even if they can afford it.

It’s so potent that it will be illegal to sell in more than a dozen states.

The brewing company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every couple of years.

But this year, it won’t be sold in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia.

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.

The company says it’s only making around 13,000 bottles.

For those who will be able to buy it, the brew will cost $240 for a 25-ounce bottle, just under $10 an ounce.

It will be available for purchase on Oct.11.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three overnight fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen
Christopher is 4 feet tall, weighs 95 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last...
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old Gary boy, no details released

Latest News

Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The FBI is searching the Laundrie home in North Port, Fla., on Monday.
FBI searches Brian Laundrie's home