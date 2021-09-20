Multiple barn fires in Goshen and foul play is suspected

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - We now know that two of the three fires blazing overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning occurred on the same property.

The first fire was reported on the 25-thousand block of county road 38 near Wakarusa.

The owner of the property was awaken to a knock on his door around 11:30 p.m. informing him of the fire.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished a second fire was reported in the 62 thousand block of county road 9.

Finally, a few hours later, another fire occurred on the same property as the first fire.

“They cleared the fire around 4′oclock. And, uhm, at 5 o’clock I made a round out here and everything seemed good. At a quarter ‘til 6, my wife said uhm, ‘do you think there’s somebody’s out there? There are car lights out there. Because there are lights out there.’ And at that point we realized the second building was on fire,” said Nelson Martin, the owner of the property.

Foul play is suspected, though authorities do not have any evidence.

We will continue to monitor this situation if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.