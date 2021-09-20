Advertisement

Multiple barn fires in Goshen and foul play is suspected

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - We now know that two of the three fires blazing overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning occurred on the same property.

The first fire was reported on the 25-thousand block of county road 38 near Wakarusa.

The owner of the property was awaken to a knock on his door around 11:30 p.m. informing him of the fire.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished a second fire was reported in the 62 thousand block of county road 9.

Finally, a few hours later, another fire occurred on the same property as the first fire.

“They cleared the fire around 4′oclock. And, uhm, at 5 o’clock I made a round out here and everything seemed good. At a quarter ‘til 6, my wife said uhm, ‘do you think there’s somebody’s out there? There are car lights out there. Because there are lights out there.’ And at that point we realized the second building was on fire,” said Nelson Martin, the owner of the property.

Foul play is suspected, though authorities do not have any evidence.

We will continue to monitor this situation if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
A bullet reportedly hit a car window, but we’re told no one was injured.
Police called to road rage, shots fired incident in Osceola
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen
Three overnight fires under investigation in Elkhart County
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 17

Latest News

Recover Michiana Fest took place for second year
Recover Michiana is back
Recover Michiana - clipped version
Recover Michiana - clipped version
Barn Fires in Goshen - clipped version
Barn Fires in Goshen - clipped version
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: On and off light showers Monday morning