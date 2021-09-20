Medical Moment: Contact lens for the ear

As many as 15 percent of all American adults have trouble hearing by the age 65, and one in three people report having hearing loss.

Hearing aids help amplify the sound, but they’re not perfect. But now, a new hearing device is improving the quality of sound.

At the theater or inside busy restaurants, 68-year-old Alan Bergstein struggled.

“I couldn’t hear conversations at all,” Bergstein says. “It’s like people were mouthing things, but all I heard in background was other people talking or noise or whatever.”

For more than a decade, Bergstein wore hearing aids. They amplified conversation, but the background noise got louder, too.

“When you put them on, it’s like putting on the world’s worst PA system in your ear,” Bergstein says.

Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist Dr. Seth Oringher offers a new device to patients called the “Earlens.” Doctors insert a small piece, much like a contact lens in the ear canal. A molded light tip fits inside the ear. It communicates with a sound processor on the outside. When the processor picks up sound, the lens vibrates and sends the sound to the eardrum.

“The difference with ear lens is that, that it covers a much larger bandwidth than traditional hearing aids,” Oringher says. “So, it allows them to hear the much higher frequencies than compared to a traditional hearing aid. It makes sound much crisper and allows them to do much better hearing, especially in noisy environment.”

Alan says he noticed an immediate difference when he began wearing the Earlens. His hearing’s not perfect, but it’s the best he’s heard in years. “I can hear pretty much what a three-year-old would hear in most environments.”

It’s approved by the FDA, but it’s not covered by most insurance companies.

