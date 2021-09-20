Man killed in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash in Fulton County.

It happened Saturday on U.S. 31 and Southway 31. 72-year-old James Rans was driving north on Southway 31 when he crossed U.S. 31 and hit a car.

Rans’ car rolled and partially ejected him. Another car was hit during the crash, injuring the passenger.

Rans died on scene. Officials are continuing to investigate.

