Advertisement

Man killed in Fulton County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash in Fulton County.

It happened Saturday on U.S. 31 and Southway 31. 72-year-old James Rans was driving north on Southway 31 when he crossed U.S. 31 and hit a car.

Rans’ car rolled and partially ejected him. Another car was hit during the crash, injuring the passenger.

Rans died on scene. Officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three overnight fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Multiple fires in Goshen were set off
Multiple barn fires in Goshen under investigation
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen

Latest News

The National Guard Armory at 1901 Kemble Avenue in South Bend is one of nine locations being...
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces donation efforts for Afghan evacuees
Officers were called to a home in Teegarden after a car hit a pedestrian. The victim was...
Police searching for suspect in Marshall Co. hit-and-run
What could be Elkhart County's largest-ever economic development project has cleared another...
Elkhart Co. passes infrastructure improvement package for ‘Project Winnie’
City leaders demanding answers 11 days after South Bend Housing Authority announce closure of...
South Bend Housing Authority devises demolition, rebuild plan for apartments