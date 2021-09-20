Advertisement

Louisiana man threatens to shoot New Orleans mayor over trash complaints

New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20)...
New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20) and booked him with terrorizing after determining he threatened in a 911 call to shoot Mayor LaToya Cantrell over trash collection complaints.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana man with trash collection complaints was arrested Sunday after threatening to shoot New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a recorded call to 911.

Court records show that Daniel Jenkins, 59, “threatened to go to City Hall and shoot Mayor Cantrell if he could not get trash service or someone to answer questions,” WVUE-TV reported.

When officers arrived at his home after his 911 call, Jenkins told them that he was “sick and tired of the Sewage and Water Board for charging him” when he was not getting service.

Jenkins was booked on a single count of terrorizing, an offense that is punishable in Louisiana by up to 15 years in state prison, up to $15,000 in fines, or both.

His criminal history includes six prior felony and two prior misdemeanor convictions across four states.

Court records show Jenkins is currently on probation through October 2024 for a 2019 conviction in New York for aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is also serving five years of probation through October 2022 for a DWI offense.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three overnight fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Multiple fires in Goshen were set off
Multiple barn fires in Goshen under investigation
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen

Latest News

“I was in a bed. I can’t move, I can’t breathe,” he recalled about the experience. “I was...
Man helped form anti-vaccine mandate group, but views change after catching COVID
The National Guard Armory at 1901 Kemble Avenue in South Bend is one of nine locations being...
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces donation efforts for Afghan evacuees
It happened Saturday on U.S. 31 and Southway 31.
Man dead after Fulton County crash
Officers were called to a home in Teegarden after a car hit a pedestrian. The victim was...
Police searching for suspect in Marshall Co. hit-and-run