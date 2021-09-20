Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces donation efforts for Afghan evacuees

(WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking Hoosiers to donate to the thousands of Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury.

The National Guard Armory at 1901 Kemble Avenue in South Bend is one of nine locations being used as collection sites for the public to drop off new items to help clothe and support the evacuees.

Starting today, only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Among the items they’re looking for: Men’s and Women’s clothing, including jackets, pants, and long-sleeve T-shirts. They’re also accepting children’s clothes, like hats and socks, as well as powdered baby formula.

You can also donate socks and shoes for evacuees of all ages.

