Habitat for Humanity build kicks off

MISHAWAKA Ind. (WNDU) - 150 volunteers spread across different shifts descended upon the Fields at Highland neighborhood on Monday to kick off the 2021 Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Work Project. The five-day build will help give six families a better life.

“With the market rate rent going up and fluctuating every year, [it’ll] just be a sense of stability for my family and I,” remarked homeowner Erika Fowler.

Fowler is among the other families hammering away at their new homes - an extension of the 2018 Carter Work Project.

“The houses aren’t given for free. These families work hard. They have a mortgage. It’s just an affordable mortgage, and they put in a minimum of 250 hours of sweat equity,” explained Jim Williams, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.

Fowler finds the sweat equity gratifying.

“That I’m building into it is just like self-reliance, is just basically something that like, I’ve always wanted to be a homeowner,” she said.

Women Build volunteers like Corinne Blakemore are helping to make Erika’s dream come true.

“Growing up in a single-parent situation with my sisters - they were here today, too - we all like, we, we had our house, and my mom was like, ‘It, you know, it was the one stable thing that we had.’ There was a lot of things coming and going or whatever,” recalled Blakemore. “I remember her saying to me, like, ‘We have, you know, I’m so glad we have this house,’ you know, and so it really, it resonates with me. I can relate to it.”

Fowler is grateful volunteers want to walk this journey with her.

“It’s just an amazing feeling and just incredible that everybody’s coming together and that there’s unity in the community out here,” she said.

Additionally, a neighborhood park is being built in the subdivision.

Homes will be fully completed within the next few months.

