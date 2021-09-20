First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Ahead of the Start of Fall Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Scattered showers during the morning will give way to scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. It will be breezy with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. Due to the southerly breeze, highs will be in the low 80s by the afternoon. This will be the warmest day in the next 10. High of 81.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms early will give way to a few isolated showers overnight. It will remain breezy with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. The lows fall into the upper 60s as the flow remains from the South. Low of 67.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely throughout the day, rainfall could be heavy at times. The cold front cross the area in the morning and then we watch for more moisture moving up from the South during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall could exceed 1 inch in some locations. Breezy and mild. High of 74.

WEDNESDAY: Fall officially begins at 3:20pm ET! It is going to feel like fall with scattered showers likely throughout the day and it will be breezy. The winds shift to the North and that will allow for cooler and more fall-like air to flow into Michiana. Highs in the 60s throughout the day. High of 67.

LONG RANGE: The rain chances hang around into Thursday before we begin to dry out heading closer to the weekend. The highs will gradually warm back up into the lower 70s by the weekend. A few isolated shower chances through early next week. Temperatures will likely be at or below average through the end of September.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 19th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 90

Sunday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.