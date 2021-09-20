Advertisement

Fields takes over for injured Dalton, Bears beat Bengals

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) prepares to stiff-arm Cincinnati Bengals cornerback...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) prepares to stiff-arm Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Justin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited with a knee injury against his former team, and the rookie quarterback used Chicago’s stellar defensive performance to direct the Bears to a 20-17 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roquan Smith returned an interception 53 yards for his first career touchdown, one of three straight picks thrown by Burrow during the decisive stretch in Chicago’s first win of the season.

Fields took over on Chicago’s final drive of the second quarter after getting in on a handful of plays prior to that.

But the biggest key for the Bears was the defense bouncing back after it was picked apart by Matthew Stafford in a season-opening loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

9/19/2021 6:31:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

