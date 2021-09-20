Elkhart Co. passes infrastructure improvement package for ‘Project Winnie’

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County government continued courting “Project Winnie” on Monday.

The county commissioners passed a tax phase in agreement and an infrastructure improvement package needed to accommodate a massive five-story regional distribution center.

“You’re extending a county road approximately a mile and putting in municipal infrastructure which would be necessary for most manufacturing and industrial expansions to be able to develop in that area,” says Craig Buche, attorney for Elkhart County Commissioners.

The company behind the distribution center has yet to be named, so the development has gone by the name of “Project Winnie.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.