Abreu, White Sox closer to AL Central title, beat Rangers

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24), second baseman Cesar Hernandez (12) and center...
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24), second baseman Cesar Hernandez (12) and center fielder Billy Hamilton, right, celebrate a win with relief pitcher Mike Wright Jr. (48) and catcher Zack Collins (21) after a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)(Matt Strasen | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - José Abreu matched the major league RBI lead and the Chicago White Sox moved closer to the AL Central title with a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Yasmani Grandal homered for the second game in a row. His leadoff homer in the fourth inning ignited a five-run outburst that Abreu capped with a two-run single to give him 113 RBIs.

The magic number is four for Chicago to win the division title over second-place Cleveland.

Lucas Giolito worked in the sixth inning for his 10th victory. Rangers starter Jordan Lyles didn’t make it out of the fourth.

9/19/2021 6:53:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

