The 6th Gentleman and Scholars Spelling Bee

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Before the start of the competition several community members spoke about the organization this afternoon.

The competition was for middle and high schoolers and put more than 40 scholars at the Bendix theatre.

The winners of the spelling bee received scholarship prizes.

“So please join me in thanking the astounding scholars for inspiring each of us to be courageous, to strive to be our best selves and for continuing to nurture the gift of language, freedom, celebrating our connection with one another as neighbors, teachers, students, mentors, and friends. Good luck everyone.” said Todd Cummings, the S.B.C.S.C Superintendent.

The organization has given out more than 12-thousand dollars in scholarship money to students in the South Bend community.

