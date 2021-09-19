Advertisement

Two barn fires under investigation in Elkhart County

Crews worked for hours to put out each blaze
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating two separate barn fires in the southern part of Elkhart County.

The first was reported around 11:30 last night in the 25000 block of County Road 38, near Goshen.

The second call came in at 12:44 this morning, and was reported in the 62000 block of County Road 9 near Wakarusa.

Crews form multiple departments worked for hours to extinguish each of the fires.

The cause of both fires is still being investigated.

16 News Now will bring you any updates whenever we have them.

