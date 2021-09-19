Street renamed following 10 years of ‘I Am The Greatest’ Project and 8th Annual ‘I Am The Greatest’ Beach Bash fundraiser

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -

The annual ‘I Am The Greatest’ Beach Bash is back raising money to benefit the youth.

The ARS Gallery Arts and Culture Center has partnered with Third Coast Surf Shop, North Pier Brewing and the Sauve Art Foundation to put on the ‘I Am The Greatest Beach Bash’ for its 8th year in a row.

The end of the summer auction event took place from 5 to 8 p.m. today to support the ‘I Am The Greatest Project’ which is in its 10th year helping underserved youth in the area.

“We’ve seen well over a thousand youth and we wanna do a thousand more and beyond,” said Anna Russo Sieber the ARS Gallery Arts and Culture Center Owner.

The Arts and Culture classes, camps, and programs educate the youth in the arts as well as use Muhammad Ali’s story to teach them about community and personal growth.

“And then they can kind of say more through art than they could ever say through words alone. So that’s important to us that they can express themselves. Because you know again at risk youth they need to be able to express in different ways and be in a place that feels safe,” said Anna Russo Sieber the ARS Gallery Arts and Culture Center Owner.

“And what she’s really developed is this way for kids to see something from design to finished product. And its a transferable skill they can use in any aspect of their life,” said John Sauve, the Artist and brain behind the painted Muhammad Ali silhouettes.

The event featured local cuisine, craft beer. wine, sweets, an auction, and live music.

The project and event have gained so much recognition that a street from the roundabout to the railroad tracks right to harbor shores will be renamed ‘Muhammad Ali Way.’

“I mean you know It’s inspired by Muhammad Ali and used as a role model and muse to help you work through tough times and it, it works,” said Anna Russo Sieber

The ARS Gallery Arts and Culture Center Owner.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.