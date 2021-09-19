Advertisement

Spartans run: Michigan State rolls past No. 24 Miami, 38-17

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Miami with...
Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Miami with Michigan State wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(Doug Murray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans.

They’re 3-0 and off to their best start since 2015.

Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch for Michigan State, which forced four turnovers.

D’Eriq King set school records with 38 completions and 59 attempts for Miami.

Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns.

9/18/2021 4:45:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

