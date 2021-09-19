Advertisement

Ridder helps No. 8 Bearcats rally for 38-24 win at Indiana

Indiana's Tim Baldwin Jr. (20) is tackled by Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders and Tyler Scott Ty Van...
Indiana's Tim Baldwin Jr. (20) is tackled by Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders and Tyler Scott Ty Van Fossen (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Cincinnati won 38-24. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce hooked up for the go-ahead score with 12:13 left in the game and No. 8 Cincinnati held on for a 38-24 victory at Indiana.

Jerome Ford ran for two touchdowns and Tre Tucker scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to help the Bearcats rally from a 14-point, first-half deficit.

Indiana had three turnovers and wasn’t the same after starting linebacker Micah McFadden was ejected for targeting late in the first half.

Indiana lost despite leading 14-0 while playing in front of its largest crowd for a non-conference game since 1987.

9/18/2021 6:06:18 PM (GMT -4:00)

