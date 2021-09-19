Advertisement

Purdue takes away positives from Notre Dame game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -- Despite the loss, there were some positives for the Purdue Boilermakers.

They were able to get to Jack Coan four times Saturday for sacks and had a seven total tackles for a loss.

Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell were able to keep Purdue in the game in the air.

Head Coach Jeff Brohm gives the Irish props.

“I give Notre Dame credit,” Brohm said. “They came out and won the football game. Played a good, physical football game the entire game. We kept it close for a while. I thought our guys played hard, gave great effort until the very end. I thought our defense played very well in the first half. Kept us in the game. We came out in the second half I though we started to move the ball more on offense. Unfortunately they had a couple of big plays. One over the top and moved the ball a little bit and had a big run for a touchdown. So give Notre Dame credit. They outplayed us. We have a lot of things to work on to find ways to improve and get better. But I do like the fact that our guys played hard until the end.”

Now Purdue star wide receiver David Bell left the game in the fourth quarter after a scary collision with Kyle Hamilton where Bell hit the ground hard.

It was a clean hit from Hamilton, who said he was praying for bell after the game.

Brohm did not have an update on Bell. However, Purdue tweeted out that Bell was up, walking and with his teammates after receiving a medical evaluation.

