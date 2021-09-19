Peters, Rangers stop Lynn, AL Central-leading White Sox 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 2-1.

Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five.

The White Sox were managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo while Tony La Russa served an automatic one-game suspension for reliever Mike Wright Jr. intentionally hitting Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday.

Wright appealed his three-game suspension.

Five Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in ending a three-game skid. Yasmani Grandal hit his 21st home run in the Chicago sixth.

