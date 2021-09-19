Advertisement

Peters, Rangers stop Lynn, AL Central-leading White Sox 2-1

The Texas Rangers celebrate a win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Saturday,...
The Texas Rangers celebrate a win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 2-1.

Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five.

The White Sox were managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo while Tony La Russa served an automatic one-game suspension for reliever Mike Wright Jr. intentionally hitting Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday.

Wright appealed his three-game suspension.

Five Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in ending a three-game skid. Yasmani Grandal hit his 21st home run in the Chicago sixth.

9/18/2021 11:18:43 PM (GMT -4:00)

