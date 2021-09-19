Advertisement

Corum’s 3 TDs help No. 25 Michigan rout N. Illinois 63-10

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) celebrates his four-yard touchdown run against...
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) celebrates his four-yard touchdown run against Northern Illinois in the second half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP) - Blake Corum rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns as No. 25 Michigan routed Northern Illinois 63-10 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (3-0) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, eight of them on the ground.

The 10th drive also included a touchdown run but it was called back for a holding penalty and Michigan turned the ball over on downs.

Northern Illinois responded with its touchdown with 8:28 remaining.

9/18/2021 4:51:38 PM (GMT -4:00)

