Corum’s 3 TDs help No. 25 Michigan rout N. Illinois 63-10
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP) - Blake Corum rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns as No. 25 Michigan routed Northern Illinois 63-10 on Saturday.
The Wolverines (3-0) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, eight of them on the ground.
The 10th drive also included a touchdown run but it was called back for a holding penalty and Michigan turned the ball over on downs.
Northern Illinois responded with its touchdown with 8:28 remaining.
