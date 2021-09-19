Advertisement

Community car was helps Plymouth family, lost home in fire

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Plymouth community is coming together to help a family of its own, one that lost its home in a fire earlier this year.

A community car wash at Lincoln Junior High Saturday afternoon was the first in a series of community service projects.

All proceeds are going toward a local family who lost their house in a fire a few days before the start of the school year.

Several students helped wash a steady stream of cars and had a little fun in the process.

“They’ve got me wet a few times, unfortunately. But no, they’re having a really good time. A lot of them have signed up. They could have signed up for a two-hour shift, but we have a ton of them who have signed up for all four hours, so it’s just been really good and we’ve had a really good turnout,” Assistant Principal Jake Singleton said.

If you missed the car wash but would like to support the affected family, reach out to Lincoln Junior High School.

