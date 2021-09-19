Advertisement

Candelario and Garneau homer, Tigers beat Rays 4-3

Detroit Tigers’ pitcher Michael Fulmer works from the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays during...
Detroit Tigers’ pitcher Michael Fulmer works from the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) - Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered as the Detroit Tigers beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

Tampa Bay has a 7 ½ game lead over second place Boston.

Toronto is 8 ½ games back, with the New York Yankees trailing by 10.

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was placed on the COVID-19 related IL with general illness symptoms before the game, while shortstop Taylor Walls was scratched from the lineup due to general illness.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/18/2021 7:09:19 PM (GMT -4:00)

