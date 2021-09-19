Brian Kelly reflects on tying Knute Rockne’s record

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish continued their undefeated season on Saturday and their 26 game home win streak, but the win was also history making.

Head Coach Brian Kelly tied Knute Rockne for all time wins as head coach at Notre Dame with 105.

Now 21 of those wins are vacated by an NCAA Penalty but the University still counts them.

It’s a record that’s been in place since 1930 and Kelly says he broke the record due to consistency.

“Father John [Jenkins] has been with me on this journey, Jack [Swarbrick] has been on this journey,” Kelly said. “Consistency, leadership, alignment, all these things have to come together to get this point. I’m just saying it requires consistency to get to these marks We have it with our leadership, our athletic director, and we’ve had it in the coaching because we have alignment. And because of that, that’s helped a lot in being consistent and winning football games.”

Speaking of consistency, the Irish held steady at No. 12 in the AP Poll this week.

