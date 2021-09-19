Advertisement

Avery Davis has career day against Purdue

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Head coach Brian Kelly said this week that he wanted to see the offense spread out more instead of just always targeting Michael Mayer and Kevin Austin.

That definitely happened Saturday.

Avery Davis was the top target for Jack Coan on Saturday.

“Yeah AD definitely had a huge game, especially on that post play,” Coan said. “He’s a big time player and he stepped up in a big moment. He’s a guy I always trust to be in the right spot and do the right thing and I’m definitely thankful to have him on the team.”

The Irish receiver had five catches for 120 yards, both of which are career highs and his first career 100-yard game.

Brian Kelly said as a captain this week he led by example with his preparation.

Davis was thrilled to get his first touchdown of the year.

“Ah man, it’s an amazing feeling,” Davis said. “I mean it was coming to me based off of the look. We were repping it at practice. But yeah man to be able to connect on one of them, it felt amazing. A great feeling. Jack really played well. He put the ball in a perfect spot. It happened the way it happened.”

Prior to the Purdue game., Davis only had three catches all year. Saturday, he more than doubled that.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen
A bullet reportedly hit a car window, but we’re told no one was injured.
Police called to road rage, shots fired incident in Osceola
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 17
Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short

Latest News

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) celebrates a sack with defensive end Jack Sullivan (99)...
Purdue takes away positives from Notre Dame game
Indiana's Tim Baldwin Jr. (20) is tackled by Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders and Tyler Scott Ty Van...
Ridder helps No. 8 Bearcats rally for 38-24 win at Indiana
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) celebrates his four-yard touchdown run against...
Corum’s 3 TDs help No. 25 Michigan rout N. Illinois 63-10
Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Miami with...
Spartans run: Michigan State rolls past No. 24 Miami, 38-17