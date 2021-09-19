Avery Davis has career day against Purdue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Head coach Brian Kelly said this week that he wanted to see the offense spread out more instead of just always targeting Michael Mayer and Kevin Austin.

That definitely happened Saturday.

Avery Davis was the top target for Jack Coan on Saturday.

“Yeah AD definitely had a huge game, especially on that post play,” Coan said. “He’s a big time player and he stepped up in a big moment. He’s a guy I always trust to be in the right spot and do the right thing and I’m definitely thankful to have him on the team.”

The Irish receiver had five catches for 120 yards, both of which are career highs and his first career 100-yard game.

Brian Kelly said as a captain this week he led by example with his preparation.

Davis was thrilled to get his first touchdown of the year.

“Ah man, it’s an amazing feeling,” Davis said. “I mean it was coming to me based off of the look. We were repping it at practice. But yeah man to be able to connect on one of them, it felt amazing. A great feeling. Jack really played well. He put the ball in a perfect spot. It happened the way it happened.”

Prior to the Purdue game., Davis only had three catches all year. Saturday, he more than doubled that.

