White Sox blank Rangers 8-0 as magic number drops to 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Luis Robert hit a three-run double, Dylan Cease struck out 10 in five innings and the Chicago White Sox moved closer to their first division title in 13 years by trouncing the Texas Rangers 8-0.

Jose Abreu had two hits and drove in two runs, giving him 111 RBIs this season as the White Sox began an 11-game trip that will close their road schedule.

Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland fell to five for winning the AL Central and securing a second consecutive postseason berth for the first time in franchise history.

White Sox rookie Romy Gonzalez doubled twice among his career-best three hits and Cease had his eighth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/18/2021 12:02:33 AM (GMT -4:00)