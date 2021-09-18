Advertisement

White Sox blank Rangers 8-0 as magic number drops to 5

Chicago White Sox's Romy Gonzalez, left, and Billy Hamilton (0) celebrate after Gonzalez scored...
Chicago White Sox's Romy Gonzalez, left, and Billy Hamilton (0) celebrate after Gonzalez scored on a Cesar Hernandez double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Luis Robert hit a three-run double, Dylan Cease struck out 10 in five innings and the Chicago White Sox moved closer to their first division title in 13 years by trouncing the Texas Rangers 8-0.

Jose Abreu had two hits and drove in two runs, giving him 111 RBIs this season as the White Sox began an 11-game trip that will close their road schedule.

Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland fell to five for winning the AL Central and securing a second consecutive postseason berth for the first time in franchise history.

White Sox rookie Romy Gonzalez doubled twice among his career-best three hits and Cease had his eighth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

