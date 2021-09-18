Advertisement

Rivalry renewed: ND, Purdue meeting for first time since 2014

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2014, Notre Dame will meet up with Purdue in the battle for the Shillelagh Trophy.

Before 2014, the Fighting Irish and the Boilermakers had met up every year since 1946. The Irish haven’t lost to Purdue since 2007. Irish Quarterback Jack Coan is familiar with Jeff Brohm’s squad, having faced him multiples times in his time playing for the Wisconsin Badgers.

“They’ve always been a super talented team,” Coan says. “I know whenever we played them at Wisconsin, they always played us super tough. They had some very close games, so I’m expecting the same thing. I mean, they’re super competitive, very talented. I played a bunch of those guys two years ago. I think I recognize a bunch of the same guys, so they’re obviously very experienced. And it’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”

“Obviously, a rivalry game as well,” says Jarrett Patterson, Irish center/captain. “We understand that. I’m sure they understand that as well. So, it’s going to be a really physical football game. Obviously, I’ve kind of learned about the history of Notre Dame versus Purdue the past few years. It’s going to be a challenge this Saturday. But it’s going to be really fun. Probably a great environment as well.”

When the two teams played in 2014, the game was held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. So, this will be the first time the Boilermakers are back in South Bend since 2012.

