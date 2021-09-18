Advertisement

Phillips homers in 10th as Rays rally to beat Tigers 7-4

Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws a test pitch after getting hit by the ball during...
Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws a test pitch after getting hit by the ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4.

Taylor Walls drew a leadoff walk in the 10th from Bryan Garcia before Phillips sent a 3-1 pitch into the right-field seats.

Gregory Soto, the fifth Detroit reliever, got his pitching hand on Manuel Margot’s head-high line drive in the ninth that went for a leadoff infield single.

He stayed in with the Tigers ahead 4-1 and walked Francisco Mejía before Brandon Lowe singled.

Michael Fulmer replaced Soto and gave up a two-run single to pinch-hitter Yandy Díaz.

Randy Arozarena tied it at 4 on a sacrifice fly.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/17/2021 10:58:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 17
Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team is still getting used to new personnel and dealing with a...
Irish 2-0, but say they need to play better
during the inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP...
Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs,...
Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs