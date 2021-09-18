Advertisement

One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting

The victim’s condition is unknown
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been sent to the hospital after an early morning shooting in South Bend.

Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s west side.

The victim’s condition is still unknown, and police are continuing to investigate.

