One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been sent to the hospital after an early morning shooting in South Bend.

Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s west side.

The victim’s condition is still unknown, and police are continuing to investigate.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.