Notre Dame and Purdue fans tailgate together before renewing rivalry on the field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An in-state rivalry renewed between the Irish and the Boilermakers, but before they faced off on the football field, fans of both teams got acquainted in the parking lot outside the stadium.

Several tailgates had what you could call an identity crisis, with Purdue and Notre Dame fans enjoying the atmosphere before a big game.

It seemed Irish fans had no trouble showing the Boilermakers some of that Notre Dame hospitality before the game.

Our 16 News Now Saturday morning crew was there earlier to find out what’s cooking at some of these tailgate spots.

The parking lot outside the stadium somewhat turns into a street food scene on gamedays. One fan born in Mexico even has his set up for authentic tacos that he makes for his friends every week.

“So slowly I start buying the stuff to tailgate. This stand was like $80. This was another $75. Slowly we start putting all the things together to make a good taco. Authentic,” said Sam Ultreras.

This is the first matchup between the Irish and Boilermakers on the football field since 2014.

