Advertisement

Medical Moment: TAMBE Stops the Aorta’s Silent Assassin

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aortic aneurysms are often caused by hardened arteries and can develop slowly over time.

In many cases, patients don’t know they have them. The danger is the balloon-like bulge in the aorta can suddenly burst.

Now, researchers are testing a device to fix aneurysms, from inside the body, without requiring open surgery.

It’s a life-threatening situation but many people with aortic aneurysms may have no symptoms.

“The problem with the bulging of the aorta is it doesn’t have pain fibers,” says Shahab Toursavadkohi, vascular surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Center. “So, people don’t know that they already have aneurysm, and they don’t know that they are, their life is in danger. So, it’s really a silent assassin.”

Currently, the traditional fix is open surgery, a complicated procedure. But now, researchers are testing a repair system they refer to as thoracoabdominal branch endoprosthesis, or TAMBE. It’s designed for patients with aneurysms that extend from the chest to the abdomen. During the TAMBE procedure surgeons enter the body through a small incision in the groin, and with a catheter, snake small parts of the device inside.

“It’s like you’re assembling a Lego house inside the body without opening the body,” Toursavadkohi says. “How you do it, you put small pieces inside and you do the assembly inside.”

When the pieces are assembled, they prop open the weakened arteries and the bulge deflates.

“It’s like you’re taking air out of a balloon that is under tension, and then balloon becomes soft and it collapses,” Toursavadkohi says.

Meaning the aneurysm is no longer a threat to the patient.

Researchers are enrolling a total of 102 patients from a number of centers across the country who will be followed for five years after the TAMBE procedure.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine surgeons have performed three TAMBE procedures, and say their patients are all doing well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

Local health officials react to FDA booster decision
Local health officials react to FDA booster decision
Before 2014, the Fighting Irish and the Boilermakers had met up every year since 1946.
Rivalry renewed: ND, Purdue meeting for first time since 2014
A bullet reportedly hit a car window, but we’re told no one was injured.
Police called to road rage, shots fired incident in Osceola
Authorities tell 16 News Now there was a small stove fire, but fire crews were able to put it...
Emergency crews called to small fire at Mishawaka apartment complex