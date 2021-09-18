Local health officials react to FDA booster decision

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some stunning news in the fight against the pandemic.

The FDA modified their vote on the booster shot - endorsing the third dose for Americans 65 and over, or at high risk for severe disease.

The vote on the recommendation came just after the committee voted against approving booster doses for all people, 16 and older.

Several members of the committee voiced doubts that it is a good idea to start giving boosters to the entire population. They specifically mentioned younger adults and older teens, who may have a higher risk of a rare complication called myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart.

“I am not surprised that they said let’s hold off on the general public and really the goal should be to identify who are the people most at risk as protection from the vaccine begins to wear off. So people with the highest risk exposure...with a compromised condition...People over the age of 65 we know are at increased risk. So let’s protect them. You and me, probably not as much benefit,” said Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

“I guess the main message for those who are fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or even one dose of the J & J vaccine, know you have very good protection against not only contracting COVID-19, but severe illness that might require hospitalization,” said Gillian Conrad, Communications Manager with the Berrien County Department of Health.

