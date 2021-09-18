Irish quarterbacks splitting snaps

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - After Jack Coan’s successful debut against Florida State, not many people expected to see anybody else besides Coan taking snaps this year.

The Irish offense was looking sluggish last Saturday against Toledo, so Head Coach Brian Kelly decided to change things up a bit. That meant putting in true freshman Tyler Buchner in the second quarter and continuing to use him sporadically for the rest of the game.

Buchner added a spark to the Irish rushing game that was lacking. But in the end, Kelly turned to Coan to lead the game-winning drive.

So, is there a quarterback controversy brewing? Kelly says that’s not the case. In fact, all three quarterbacks, including Drew Pyne, continue to get reps during practice.

“Jack still continues to be the starter, so he’s getting the bulk of the reps,” Kelly says. “But I think I said this after the {Toledo} game, we’ll continue to grow the package for Tyler, as it relates to what his skill set is. So, that continues to grow.”

“We have a great relationship,” Coan says regarding Buchner. “He’s one of my best friends on the team and, honestly, I didn’t need to give him much advice on anything. He’s a truly special player. Unbelievable quarterback. He was making so many great plays out there. I was just so happy to see him have success.”

Kelly said that they went with Coan due to his experience last week, but Kelly says there wasn’t a doubt that Buchner could’ve done it as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.