Historical marker unveiled for two South Bend racial justice fighters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historical marker was unveiled in Downtown South Bend Saturday in honor of two lifelong fighters for racial justice.

J. Chester and Elizabeth Allen established a law firm in the city in 1939, and after years of serving as attorneys fighting for equal housing and employment, this new historical marker outside the former firm is dedicated in their memory.

Several family members of the Allens attended Saturday’s unveiling on Lafayette Boulevard.

“I can’t say the number of hours my folks spent here, and a lot of the civil rights political activities were dreamed up here,” son Irving Allen said.

This is the second historical marker in the city of South Bend and the first honoring the influential work of African Americans.

