Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 17
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana for high school football on Sept. 17.
Indiana
Penn 31, Elkhart 3
Brebeuf Jesuit at Culver Academy
Bremen at Jimtown
Concord at Goshen
John Glenn at Knox
Lake Central at LaPorte
Lakeland at Angola
LaVille 49, Caston 14
Merrillville at Michigan City
New Prairie 35, South Bend St. Joseph 0
Northridge at Warsaw
Osceola Grace at South Central (Union Mills)
Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0
Mishawaka Marian 35, South Bend Adams 3
South Bend Clay at South Bend Washington
Tippecanoe Valley at North Judson
Triton at Culver
Valparaiso at Chesterton
Wawasee at NorthWood
West Noble 13, Fairfield 6
MICHIGAN
Delton Kellog at Coloma
Buchanan at South Haven
Vicksburg at Edwardsburg
Three Rivers at Niles
Brandywine at Sandcreek
Cassopolis at Hartford
Lakeshore at Portage Northern
Otsego at Dowagiac
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Berrien Springs
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Benton Harbor
St. Joseph MI at Kalamazoo Central
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.