Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 17

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana for high school football on Sept. 17.

Indiana

Penn 31, Elkhart 3

Brebeuf Jesuit at Culver Academy

Bremen at Jimtown

Concord at Goshen

John Glenn at Knox

Lake Central at LaPorte

Lakeland at Angola

LaVille 49, Caston 14

Merrillville at Michigan City

New Prairie 35, South Bend St. Joseph 0

Northridge at Warsaw

Osceola Grace at South Central (Union Mills)

Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0

Mishawaka Marian 35, South Bend Adams 3

South Bend Clay at South Bend Washington

Tippecanoe Valley at North Judson

Triton at Culver

Valparaiso at Chesterton

Wawasee at NorthWood

West Noble 13, Fairfield 6

MICHIGAN

Delton Kellog at Coloma

Buchanan at South Haven

Vicksburg at Edwardsburg

Three Rivers at Niles

Brandywine at Sandcreek

Cassopolis at Hartford

Lakeshore at Portage Northern

Otsego at Dowagiac

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Berrien Springs

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Benton Harbor

St. Joseph MI at Kalamazoo Central

