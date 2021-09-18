Emergency crews called to small fire at Mishawaka apartment complex

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews were called to “The Mill at Ironworks Plaza” apartments in Mishawaka Friday night on reports of a structure fire.

Authorities tell 16 News Now there was a small stove fire, but fire crews were able to put it out quickly.

However, dozens had to evacuate the building. We’re told there are no major injuries at this time.

