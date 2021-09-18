Back to normal prep: Notre Dame focused on Purdue game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are gearing up for their matchup with in-state rival Purdue.

For the first time this season, the Irish have a normal week.

Last week was a shortened week due to the Florida State game and Notre Dame had to prep differently.

After the Toledo game, Brian Kelly said he didn’t prepare the team well enough.

So this week, the Golden Domers have been laser focused.

“This is really the first week where we’re really in the routine,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “So we’re able to get after it the way we normally do. Tuesday and Wednesday were what we’re used to in terms of traditional practices on a week leading into a Saturday game. So, it might have felt ramped up to the guys, and I can understand that. but all I was doing was getting us back to where we really should be relative to our preparation and I’ve always believed that you don’t raise your level of competition, you just raise your level of preparation and we raised our level of preparation this week.”

Notre Dame and Purdue kickoff Saturday at 2:30

