AMBER ALERT issued for 7-year-old Gary boy

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - An AMBER ALERT has been issued for 7-year-old Christopher Green, Jr., who was last seen this at 9:07 this morning in Gary.

Christopher is 4 feet tall, weighs 95 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red button up shirt with black pants. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gary Police have listed 40-year-old Shanae Brown and 58-year-old Helen Willis as suspects. Brown is described as 6′1,” weighs 250 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Willis is 5′3,” weighs 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. They are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

If you have any information, please call 219-660-0000 or 911.

