2nd Chance: Lilo

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Lilo!

This gorgeous playful girl is 18-months-old, and is looking for a quiet, loving home.

Lilo can be a little shy at first, but once she warms up she’s full of kisses and fun.

Lilo could use some work on her leash walking skills since she is extremely strong, and she prefers to be the only pet in the home.

Due to her shyness, older children and a fenced yard would suit her best.

If you want to adopt Lilo or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

