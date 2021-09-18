Advertisement

2nd Chance: Lilo

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Lilo!

This gorgeous playful girl is 18-months-old, and is looking for a quiet, loving home.

Lilo can be a little shy at first, but once she warms up she’s full of kisses and fun.

Lilo could use some work on her leash walking skills since she is extremely strong, and she prefers to be the only pet in the home.

Due to her shyness, older children and a fenced yard would suit her best.

If you want to adopt Lilo or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 17
We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
The band for Purdue University will be making its way to South Bend this weekend for the big...
Purdue not able to bring World’s Largest Drum for Notre Dame game

Latest News

Food safety is just as important for your furry friends as it is for people.
Pet Vet: Safe Handling Tips for Pet Foods and Treats
Beautiful weather set the perfect backdrop for thousands of fans who went to Notre Dame Stadium...
Notre Dame fans show up to first tailgate in two years
Feline Asthma Warning Symptoms
Pet Vet: Feline Asthma
Piper the Pitbull is our 2nd Chance Pet this week!
2nd Chance: Piper