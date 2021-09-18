1966 Irish national champs hold 55th reunion

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - 55 players from the 1966 Fighting Irish football team are reuniting 55 years after their incredible national championship season that included the famous tie with Michigan State and routing USC at the Coliseum.

“Everybody was new coming in. We didn’t know anybody,” noted offensive guard Angelo Schiralli. “And before we left, we’re all brothers on the way out. That’s probably the best way to say it.”

Schiralli, along with defensive tackle Harry Alexander, serve on the organization committee to help ensure the ‘66 team has a “family reunion” every five years.

“Honestly, just, it’s amazing to be back again, like we’ve never left. We’re excited about the reunion,” Schiralli said.

Despite the five decades that have eclipsed, defensive tackle Mike McCoy also has found time doesn’t change the enduring qualities of the championship team: their mutual respect, discipline, and regard for tradition.

“Just to see them, you know, and just, just to talk about old times, and, and some of the stories I haven’t heard, some of the stories I’ve told they haven’t heard and putting it all together and just having my three daughters here and had three grand - three granddaughters here, and my wife, and so just, just renewing friendships,” said McCoy. “It’s been years since we’ve seen some of these guys, but it’s like yesterday, then, you know, we’re back again.”

For running back Nick Eddy, it’s an even more poignant reunion in South Bend, the city where he married his wife and started a family.

“First child born here. Can’t get much better than that,” said Eddy. “I’m just very appreciative of the opportunity. And it’s always great here to be with my teammates. And my family’s here. So we get - they get to appreciate it, too.”

Linebacker John Pergine highlighted one of the “X-factors” of the ‘66 squad.

“We had a lot of superstars. There was, none of them were guys with big heads. We had camaraderie. And we all got along together. So if you were a superstar, we didn’t care,” explained Pergine.

It was a program led with love.

“The love starts with Ara [Parseghian], works down through the coaches, and then all the team: first team, second team, third team, prep team - does not matter. Everybody loves each other and would do anything. And there is nothing else in the world that matters than our team,” said defensive tackle Harry Alexander.

Represented by George Goeddeke, Terry Hanratty, and captain Jim Lynch will be honored on the field after the end of the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.